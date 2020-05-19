Brokers Issue Forecasts for Argonaut Gold Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$95.17 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$1.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.