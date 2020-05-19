Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Brenntag stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $55.26.
About Brenntag
