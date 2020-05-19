Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Brenntag stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $55.26.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

