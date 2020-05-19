Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.61. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

