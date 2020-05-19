Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.46 Per Share

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$235.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Monday, March 30th. AltaCorp Capital raised Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$189.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$203.00.

TSE BYD opened at C$200.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$177.32. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.22 million.

