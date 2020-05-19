BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.33). On average, analysts expect BIOLINERX LTD/S to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.77. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BIOLINERX LTD/S from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

