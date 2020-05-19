BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.39. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 2,190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $32,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

