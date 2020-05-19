BidaskClub Lowers Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.95 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 73,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

