BidaskClub Lowers Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.95 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 73,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
Featured Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.