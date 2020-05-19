BidaskClub Downgrades SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

SIBN stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $443.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.32. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,326.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 994.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

