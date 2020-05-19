BidaskClub Downgrades Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hemisphere Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of HMTV opened at $9.40 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $346.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

