BidaskClub Downgrades Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
ROCK has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.
Shares of ROCK stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
