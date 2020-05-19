BidaskClub Downgrades Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ROCK has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.