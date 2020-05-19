Best Buy (BBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

