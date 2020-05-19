Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

