Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 10,533 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in International Paper by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In related news, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

