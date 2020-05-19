Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $204,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Shares of FCX opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

