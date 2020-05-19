Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $160,000 Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

IR stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

