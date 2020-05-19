Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $151,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 240,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.89. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

