Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $142,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,704,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,327,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 373,959 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 404.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 455,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 365,070 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,567,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

