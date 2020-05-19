Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,868 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

