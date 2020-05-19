Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

