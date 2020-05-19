Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

