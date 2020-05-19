Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $559.74.

TSLA opened at $813.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $682.52 and a 200 day moving average of $552.57. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -914.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,661 shares of company stock valued at $78,633,621. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

