Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

