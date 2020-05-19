Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

