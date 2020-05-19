Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 414,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,085 shares of company stock worth $29,183,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $149.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

