Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

