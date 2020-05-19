Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

