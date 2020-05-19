Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,614 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. Raymond James cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of MMP opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

