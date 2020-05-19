Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,499 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.