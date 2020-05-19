Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,622 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,849 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 882,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583,712 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,998,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,731,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $136.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

