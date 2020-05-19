Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.