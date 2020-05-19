Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $147,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.