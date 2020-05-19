Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,179,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the period. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $178.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.56.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

