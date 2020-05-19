Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

NYSE SWK opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

