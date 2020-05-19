Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 456.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 88,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 440,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.