Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 29,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.93. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

