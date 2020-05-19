Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 431.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.40.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $353.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

