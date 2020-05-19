Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $319,000 in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

