Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $304,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,283,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,636,000 after buying an additional 1,178,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,410,000 after buying an additional 128,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

