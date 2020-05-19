Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $301,000 in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.5% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 40.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $120.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

