Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $269,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

