Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $235,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

