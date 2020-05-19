Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $213,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 128,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 101.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 88.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.