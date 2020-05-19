Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $190,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 0.77. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

