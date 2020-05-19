Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $186,000 in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

