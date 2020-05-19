Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $171,000 in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

