Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 2,300 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

