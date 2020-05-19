Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,201 Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after buying an additional 229,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $193.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average of $192.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,267,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

