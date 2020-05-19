Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,728 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.