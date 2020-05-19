Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,414 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after buying an additional 324,828 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of McKesson by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

