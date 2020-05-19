Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 14,046 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

